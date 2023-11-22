Senior Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is dedicated to transforming the payment landscape with a vision of providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Unlike other options, they prioritise responsible alternatives to credit, offering a clear and compelling value proposition for all. Their payment option aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. With a focus on financial well-being, our client empowers shoppers to make payments on their terms.

Role Responsibilities:

Lead end-to-end project delivery within scope, schedule, and budget.

Develop and maintain project plans for timely milestone delivery.

Implement Agile methodologies, particularly Scrum, for enhanced efficiency.

Act as Scrum Master, facilitating sprint activities and retrospectives.

Foster continuous improvement and agility in engineering teams.

Remove impediments for smooth project progress.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand project requirements.

Communicate project status, risks, and issues to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Align project goals with overall business objectives in cross-functional collaboration.

Manage and lead engineering teams for high-performance delivery.

Cultivate a collaborative and innovative team culture.

Conduct regular performance reviews and mentorship sessions.

Possess strong understanding of AWS cloud native technologies.

Collaborate with CTO and technical leads for informed technology decisions.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field; advanced degree or certifications are a plus.

Proven experience as a Project Manager, focusing on Scrum Master responsibilities.

Extensive background in the fintech sector, understanding its unique challenges and requirements.

Strong knowledge of AWS cloud native technologies and architecture.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead and motivate cross-functional teams.

