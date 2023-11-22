Service Desk Agent at Intdev Internet Technologies

Your Role: Service Desk Engineer

Are you passionate about providing fast and effective technical assistance? As a Service Desk Engineer at Intdev, you’ll be the frontline hero, offering swift resolutions to basic technical queries while ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction. Your technical prowess, combined with impeccable communication skills, will drive our commitment to delivering outstanding service.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide fast and effective technical support via phone and email.

Perform remote troubleshooting and determine the best solutions for customer issues.

Guide customers through problem-solving processes.

Collaborate with internal teams to address recurring issues and improve procedures.

Maintain accurate records of events and resolutions.

What We’re Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree in I.T., Computer Science, or a relevant field.

Proven experience in a Service Desk Engineer or similar customer support role.

Essential Microsoft certification and Cloud Services expertise.

Strong knowledge of connectivity, networks, and Microsoft products.

Access to own transport.

Technical Competencies:

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

Microsoft Administrator

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

Azure Administrator

Proficiency in Microsoft Desktop Application and Support

Join Our Team!

If you’re passionate about technology, thrive in customer-centric roles, and are eager to contribute to a dynamic team, we want to hear from you! Join Intdev and be part of an innovative, customer-focused culture where your expertise shapes exceptional service delivery.

Intdev is an equal opportunity employer, and we embrace diversity in our workforce. This position will be filled in accordance with our current Employment Equity practices.

About The Employer:

Join a Trailblazing Team!

Are you ready to embark on a journey with Intdev, an award-winning technology services company that redefines exceptional service delivery? Our countrywide presence and commitment to innovation in the I.T. industry make us industry pioneers, pushing the boundaries of excellence.

Why Intdev?

We pride ourselves on fostering a culture of excellence, inspiring our team to exceed expectations and deliver extraordinary service. At Intdev, we understand that exceptional service begins with our employees. That’s why we’ve created an environment that celebrates innovation, recognizes dedication, and consistently delivers a world-class customer experience.

