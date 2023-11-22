Software Developer Engineer in test at Resourgenix – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 22, 2023

Our client is looking for experienced Software Development Engineers in Test with at least 6 years solid experience. The company is at the forefront of technology which makes this role exciting with the opportunity to grow and enhance your skills.

This is a 12-month contract with the option to renew. Should have at least 5 years hands on experience in financial high throughput and reporting with proven projects

  • .Net
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Azure SQL
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • Azure
  • Azure Functions
  • Eventhubs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

