Africa remains a top target for cybercriminals

As organisations continue to become more digitised, especially in Africa, cybercriminals are staying abreast of developments – so much so that throughout this year, the continent remains one of the world regions most targeted by cybercrime.

At a recent press conference in Johannesburg Kaspersky shared some insights and statistics related to the regional threat landscape in the third quarter of 2023 and made forecasts on how the situation is going to develop in 2024.

Web threats

Web threats are Internet-based threats that expose people and computer systems to harm online. There was a 24% increase in the number of corporate users affected by Web threats from Q2 to Q3 2023 in South Africa. However, comparing Q3 2022 to Q3 2023, there was an 8% decline in the number of corporate users affected by Web threats.

Phishing

Phishing is a type of Internet fraud that seeks to acquire a user’s credentials by deception. It includes theft of passwords, credit card numbers, bank account details, and other confidential information. Phishing attacks detected for corporate users in Q3 2023 surged by 134% compared to Q2 2023 and by 16% compared to Q3 2022.

Attacks on industrial control systems

Africa is among the regions with the highest number of detected attacks on industrial control systems (ICS computers). ICS computers are used in the energy and mining sectors, automotive manufacturing, building automation infrastructures, and other spheres to perform a range of operational technology functions – from the workstations of engineers and operators, to supervisory control and data acquisition servers.

In the third quarter of 2023, according to Kaspersky ICS CERT, attacks were detected on 32% of ICS computers in Africa. In South Africa, attacks were detected on 22% of machines. Globally, malicious objects were detected on 25% of ICS machines. All these attacks were blocked by Kaspersky solutions.

Attacks on the Internet of Things

The number of attacks on Internet of Things (IoT) devices has been increasing exponentially over the last few years globally. This is related both to the activity of criminal actors and to the increasing number of IoT devices that are in use by individual users, businesses, and production facilities. IoT devices include not only wearables and smart home appliances, but also smart city systems, self-driving cars, automated retail checkouts, and other smart devices for home and business use. These devices can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human input. Cybercriminals use networks of infected smart devices to conduct DDoS attacks or as a proxy for other types of malicious actions.

In Q3 2023, South Africa accounts for 28% attacks on IoT devices that were detected by Kaspersky in the African region. Kenya accounts for 12% of attacks on IoT devices, and Nigeria 6%.

“In forecasting the development of the cyberthreat landscape for 2024, we anticipate a dynamic evolution of cyberthreats marked by an upsurge in state-sponsored cyberattacks, and ‘hacktivism’ which will become one of the norms of cyber warfare,” says David Emm, principal cybersecurity researcher at Kaspersky. “The prevalence of accessible generative AI is set to fuel an expansion of spear-phishing tactics, while the creative exploitation of vulnerabilities in mobile and IoT devices will be on the rise. Businesses today should be proactive and counter these cyberthreats with advanced technologies such as threat feeds, security information and event management systems, endpoint detection and response solutions, and tools with digital forensics and incident response features.”