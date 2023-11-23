BI Tester

Nov 23, 2023

We are seeking a detail-oriented and experienced BI Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our Business Intelligence (BI) solutions through comprehensive testing processes.

What you’ll do:

The Business Intelligence Tester will join the QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers, and project managers in the business intelligence delivery stream.

  • All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using HPALM/QC.

  • Verifying the accuracy and credibility of data from the ETL Process, staging tables, BI reports, and dashboards.

  • Performing manual execution of the test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution to verify dashboard customization requirements.

  • Performing load and performance tests to ensure that data flows and mapping are not corrupted.

  • Performing manual execution to verify that logs are updated.

  • Performing manual execution to verify that reports generated are accurate.

  • Perform back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Capturing and demonstrating test execution business end users for approval.

  • Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.

  • Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro, etc.

  • Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification.

  • ISTQB.

  • Data/SQL Certification preferred.

Skills Required:

  • Advanced skills in MS Excel, formulas, and pivot tables

  • Experience working with JIRA, Confluence, etc.

  • Experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau.

  • Experience in complex ETL mappings, applets, and complex transformations testing.

  • Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems.

  • Exposure to DB tools like Toad/PL SQL developer/SQL.

  • Plus/SQL server management studio.

  • Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports.

  • Strong in SQL scripting, data issues root cause analysis skills, and Data.

  • Warehousing concepts.

  • Strong Data warehouse end-to-end and data completeness testing experience.

  • Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies/ hybrid.

  • E2E Data Validation.

  • E2E Testing (Planning, Analysis, Design, Execution, Defect Management, Re-testing, Test closure).

  • ETL mapping and complex data testing.

  • Strong SQL.

  • Data Warehouse Testing.

  • Reconciling data to source.

  • Testing reports.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Level/ year’s experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years).

  • Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

