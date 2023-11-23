BI Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a detail-oriented and experienced BI Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our Business Intelligence (BI) solutions through comprehensive testing processes.
What you’ll do:
The Business Intelligence Tester will join the QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers, and project managers in the business intelligence delivery stream.
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using HPALM/QC.
- Verifying the accuracy and credibility of data from the ETL Process, staging tables, BI reports, and dashboards.
- Performing manual execution of the test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution to verify dashboard customization requirements.
- Performing load and performance tests to ensure that data flows and mapping are not corrupted.
- Performing manual execution to verify that logs are updated.
- Performing manual execution to verify that reports generated are accurate.
- Perform back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Capturing and demonstrating test execution business end users for approval.
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.
- Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro, etc.
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification.
- ISTQB.
- Data/SQL Certification preferred.
Skills Required:
- Advanced skills in MS Excel, formulas, and pivot tables
- Experience working with JIRA, Confluence, etc.
- Experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau.
- Experience in complex ETL mappings, applets, and complex transformations testing.
- Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems.
- Exposure to DB tools like Toad/PL SQL developer/SQL.
- Plus/SQL server management studio.
- Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports.
- Strong in SQL scripting, data issues root cause analysis skills, and Data.
- Warehousing concepts.
- Strong Data warehouse end-to-end and data completeness testing experience.
- Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies/ hybrid.
- E2E Data Validation.
- E2E Testing (Planning, Analysis, Design, Execution, Defect Management, Re-testing, Test closure).
- ETL mapping and complex data testing.
- Strong SQL.
- Data Warehouse Testing.
- Reconciling data to source.
- Testing reports.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Level/ year’s experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years).
- Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery