Data Analyst

Nov 23, 2023

Are you ready to transform the logistics landscape through the strategic application of data analytics?
Our client who is a trailblazer in the logistics and freight company is on the lookout for a dynamic and results-driven Data Analyst to join their team. Seize this opportunity to play a pivotal role in optimizing supply chain operations, enhancing efficiency, and reshaping the future of global logistics. If you’re passionate about leveraging data to drive impactful decisions and thrive in a fast-paced environment, they want you on their team!
Minimum Requirement

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or equivalent work experience.
  • 4-6 years Proven experience as a Data Analyst.
  • Excel Super-User.
  • Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
  • Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Responsibilities
Data Collection and Processing:

  • Acquire, clean, and preprocess large datasets from various sources.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and ensure data accuracy.

Data Analysis:

  • Conduct exploratory data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.
  • Perform statistical analyses to derive meaningful insights and support decision-making processes.

Reporting and Visualization:

  • Create and maintain interactive and insightful dashboards for key stakeholders.
  • Develop reports that communicate complex data findings in a clear and concise manner.

Collaboration:

  • Work closely with other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support.
  • Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders and contribute to data-driven decision-making.

Quality Assurance:

  • Implement data quality checks and ensure the integrity and accuracy of data.
  • Recommend and implement process improvement to enhance data quality and efficiency.

Desired Skills:

  • data
  • analytics
  • excel
  • reporting

