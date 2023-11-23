Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Are you ready to transform the logistics landscape through the strategic application of data analytics?
Our client who is a trailblazer in the logistics and freight company is on the lookout for a dynamic and results-driven Data Analyst to join their team. Seize this opportunity to play a pivotal role in optimizing supply chain operations, enhancing efficiency, and reshaping the future of global logistics. If you’re passionate about leveraging data to drive impactful decisions and thrive in a fast-paced environment, they want you on their team!
Minimum Requirement
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or equivalent work experience.
- 4-6 years Proven experience as a Data Analyst.
- Excel Super-User.
- Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.
Responsibilities
Data Collection and Processing:
- Acquire, clean, and preprocess large datasets from various sources.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and ensure data accuracy.
Data Analysis:
- Conduct exploratory data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.
- Perform statistical analyses to derive meaningful insights and support decision-making processes.
Reporting and Visualization:
- Create and maintain interactive and insightful dashboards for key stakeholders.
- Develop reports that communicate complex data findings in a clear and concise manner.
Collaboration:
- Work closely with other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support.
- Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders and contribute to data-driven decision-making.
Quality Assurance:
- Implement data quality checks and ensure the integrity and accuracy of data.
- Recommend and implement process improvement to enhance data quality and efficiency.
Desired Skills:
- data
- analytics
- excel
- reporting