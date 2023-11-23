Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Are you ready to transform the logistics landscape through the strategic application of data analytics?

Our client who is a trailblazer in the logistics and freight company is on the lookout for a dynamic and results-driven Data Analyst to join their team. Seize this opportunity to play a pivotal role in optimizing supply chain operations, enhancing efficiency, and reshaping the future of global logistics. If you’re passionate about leveraging data to drive impactful decisions and thrive in a fast-paced environment, they want you on their team!

Minimum Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or equivalent work experience.

4-6 years Proven experience as a Data Analyst.

Excel Super-User.

Strong Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Responsibilities

Data Collection and Processing:

Acquire, clean, and preprocess large datasets from various sources.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and ensure data accuracy.

Data Analysis:

Conduct exploratory data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

Perform statistical analyses to derive meaningful insights and support decision-making processes.

Reporting and Visualization:

Create and maintain interactive and insightful dashboards for key stakeholders.

Develop reports that communicate complex data findings in a clear and concise manner.

Collaboration:

Work closely with other departments to understand their data needs and provide analytical support.

Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders and contribute to data-driven decision-making.

Quality Assurance:

Implement data quality checks and ensure the integrity and accuracy of data.

Recommend and implement process improvement to enhance data quality and efficiency.

Desired Skills:

data

analytics

excel

reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position