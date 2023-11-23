GenAI job postings surge in Q3

As companies swiftly develop medium- and long-term talent plans to adapt to the evolving work landscape driven by GenAI, there is an increase in the number of job postings related to GenAI, reveals the Job Analytics Database of GlobalData.

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “This year has seen significant developments in the field of AI, particularly in GenAI chatbots. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which gained mainstream popularity in late 2022, has spurred other companies to release their own AI tools. Google’s Bard and Meta’s Lama are among the AI tools that have been made public in 2023.”

GlobalData’s latest report – Global Hiring Activity Trends & Signals Q3 2023 – highlights Amazon, IBM, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Ernst & Young Global, and GSK as some of the notable recruiters of GenAI roles during Q3 2023.

Here are some of the GenAI job postings by major companies:

The Generative AI Innovation Centre at AWS is a new strategic team that helps AWS customers implement GenAI solutions and realise transformational business opportunities by Amazon. The role “Senior Data Scientist, Generative AI Innovation Centre” looks at researching new algorithms and finding new ways of optimising risk, profitability, and customer experience.

Watson Code Assistant by IBM is making it easier for anyone to write code with AI-generated recommendations, bringing the power of AI and automation to organisations as a strategic, accessible asset for more users – not just the subject-matter experts. With Watson Code Assistant, enterprises will be able to leverage GenAI and automation tooling to accelerate code development and application modernisation while addressing key challenges around developer skills and time to value.

Robert Bosch GmbH’s “Product Manager / Product Owner Generative AI” role looks at shaping new AI products and solutions to solve business problems for customers and managing one or more GenAI products throughout their entire lifecycle, ensuring continuous delivery of business value and driving innovation within the Bosch Group.

Siemens AG’s “Data Scientist (ML & AI)” role revolves around leveraging generative models to create synthetic data or content for various applications using machine learning algorithms and models including generative models like generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs).

Ernst & Young Global’s “Digital Technology Policy Director” role will be responsible for issues including AI/GenAI, cybersecurity, privacy, data localisation and related policy matters.

GSK’s “Business Partner Director, Anti-Infective and Respiratory US Tech – Digital Strategy” role looks at delivering on GSK’s digital/omnichannel strategy and initiative launch plan support for the Anti-Infective and Respiratory Business Unit in the US. The role also looks at identifying and managing an innovation portfolio, including the use of GenAI, connected to a specific business use case with associated value.