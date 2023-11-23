Intermediate Dynamics 365 Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Nov 23, 2023

We are seeking a talented and experienced Intermediary Dynamics 365 Developer to join our growing team. If you are passionate about creating cutting-edge solutions and have a solid background in Dynamics 365, C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, we want to hear from you!

To develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT, Computer or Engineering degree.(Required)
  • At least 6 years of development experience: C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML and CSS
  • At least 3-year experience with D365 Customer Services, Sales, and Marketing
  • Working experience with the Power Platform
  • Azure and general Microsoft platform and exco-system experience
  • PL-100 – Power Platform App Maker Associate(Desirable)
  • PL-200 – Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate (Desirable)
  • PL-600 – Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect (Desirable)
  • MB-210 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Functional Consultant (Desirable)
  • MB-230 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant (Desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • D365
  • C#
  • .Net
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

