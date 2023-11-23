Intermediate Dynamics 365 Developer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Intermediary Dynamics 365 Developer to join our growing team. If you are passionate about creating cutting-edge solutions and have a solid background in Dynamics 365, C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, we want to hear from you!
To develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.
Role/Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT, Computer or Engineering degree.(Required)
- At least 6 years of development experience: C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- At least 3-year experience with D365 Customer Services, Sales, and Marketing
- Working experience with the Power Platform
- Azure and general Microsoft platform and exco-system experience
- PL-100 – Power Platform App Maker Associate(Desirable)
- PL-200 – Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate (Desirable)
- PL-600 – Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect (Desirable)
- MB-210 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Functional Consultant (Desirable)
- MB-230 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant (Desirable)
Desired Skills:
- D365
- C#
- .Net
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years