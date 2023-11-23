Intermediate Dynamics 365 Developer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Intermediary Dynamics 365 Developer to join our growing team. If you are passionate about creating cutting-edge solutions and have a solid background in Dynamics 365, C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, we want to hear from you!

To develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Role/Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.

Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.

Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.

Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.

Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Requirements:

Relevant IT, Computer or Engineering degree.(Required)

At least 6 years of development experience: C#, .Net, JavaScript, HTML and CSS

At least 3-year experience with D365 Customer Services, Sales, and Marketing

Working experience with the Power Platform

Azure and general Microsoft platform and exco-system experience

PL-100 – Power Platform App Maker Associate(Desirable)

PL-200 – Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate (Desirable)

PL-600 – Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect (Desirable)

MB-210 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Functional Consultant (Desirable)

MB-230 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant (Desirable)

Desired Skills:

D365

C#

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

