Isaac Mophatlane is new Mustek chairperson

Channel veteran Isaac Mophatlane was today appointed as Mustek’s new chairperson with immediate effect at the company’s AGM.

Mophatlane takes over as chairman from Reverend Vukile Mehana who retired after the AGM. Mustek announced the imminent retirement of Rev Mehana in a SENS statement on 24 May.

In a statement on the same platform late this afternoon, the company says: “The board is pleased to announce that Mr Isaac Mophatlane was appointed as Chairperson of the Board

with immediate effect. Isaac will also be appointed to the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and act as Chairperson when nomination matters are discussed.”