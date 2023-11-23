Junior – Intermediate Software/ Web Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Nov 23, 2023

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior – Intermediate Software Developer/ Web Developer.
Main Purpose of the Position:

  • The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications, and websites, as well as new projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple and Android).
  • Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/ CSS Practices.
  • Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces using Page Builders (WordPress and Gridbox).
  • Integrate data from various platforms.

Requirements:

  • 2-3 years in a Developer Role, essential
  • Good knowledge of SEO.
  • Good knowledge of API’s.
  • Good knowledge of Google Ads.
  • Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).
  • Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.
  • Must be able to work under pressure.
  • Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
  • Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
  • Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
  • Client service skills and customer approach.
  • Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
  • Driver’s license and own transport essential.

Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:

  • C++
  • HTML
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • Visual Basic
  • C#
  • PHP

