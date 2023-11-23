Junior – Intermediate Software/ Web Developer

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior – Intermediate Software Developer/ Web Developer.
Main Purpose of the Position:
- The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications, and websites, as well as new projects.
Responsibilities:
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple and Android).
- Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/ CSS Practices.
- Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces using Page Builders (WordPress and Gridbox).
- Integrate data from various platforms.
Requirements:
- 2-3 years in a Developer Role, essential
- Good knowledge of SEO.
- Good knowledge of API’s.
- Good knowledge of Google Ads.
- Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).
- Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.
- Must be able to work under pressure.
- Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
- Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
- Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
- Client service skills and customer approach.
- Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
- Driver’s license and own transport essential.
Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:
- C++
- HTML
- Java
- JavaScript
- Python
- Visual Basic
- C#
- PHP
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Mobile Applications
- Database Administration
- Page Builders
- HTML
- SQL
- SEO