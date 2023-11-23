Junior – Intermediate Software/ Web Developer

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior – Intermediate Software Developer/ Web Developer.

Main Purpose of the Position:

The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications, and websites, as well as new projects.

Responsibilities:

Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.

Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple and Android).

Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/ CSS Practices.

Develop Website Layouts/ User Interfaces using Page Builders (WordPress and Gridbox).

Integrate data from various platforms.

Requirements:

2-3 years in a Developer Role, essential

Good knowledge of SEO.

Good knowledge of API’s.

Good knowledge of Google Ads.

Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).

Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.

Client service skills and customer approach.

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.

Driver’s license and own transport essential.

Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:

C++

HTML

Java

JavaScript

Python

Visual Basic

C#

PHP

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

