Junior IT Technician – Western Cape Rondebosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Junior IT Technician is sought by a fast-paced IT Solutions Provider to join its team. Your core role will be to ensure the smooth operation and timely resolution of any issues affecting the ability of staff to use computer equipment adequately to perform their respective roles. The following will prove beneficial for applicants: A suitable tertiary qualification equivalent to A+ or N+;, Helpdesk and IT work experience including knowledge of best practices and IT operations.

DUTIES:

Provide technical assistance and support to Internal staff.

Handle queries and issues related to computer systems in person, via email, or telephonically.

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues.

Train computer users.

Provide hardware and peripherals for users.

Follow up with users to ensure positive end results.

Support audio and video equipment in conference rooms.

Manage and monitor internal assets to ensure accurate inventory records.

Update relevant documentation.

Keep IT-related databases up to date.

Perform maintenance and aid Systems Operations in a Junior capacity.

Install new, and rebuild existing hardware, peripherals, services, settings, etc. in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.

Contribute to and maintain system standards.

Other related duties as needed.

Client Management –

Value internal clients and respond to their needs as they arise.

Establish effective working relationship with clients.

Follow established communication guidelines.

Teamwork –

Establish harmonious working relationships with team members.

Appreciate each team members’ contribution and value each individual member.

Display a positive attitude.

Demonstrate flexibility in day-to-day work.

Set high standards of performance for oneself.

Willing to step outside of the confines of your job description to help the business succeed.

Professional Development –

Seek to understand IT Operations and meet challenges through continuous learning.

Seek input from mentors and supervisors.

Actively apply feedback received to day-to-day work and strive to improve performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advantageous –

Tertiary qualifications equivalent to A+ or N+.

Experience in a Helpdesk role.

Experience in IT.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Use good judgment in what and how to communicate with clients.

Deadline-driven.

Listens to others and accepts input from team members.

Clearly articulate ideas and thoughts verbally.

Accurately prepare written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective and professional.

