Penetration Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 23, 2023

Boasting a Global footprint in the Financial Services space, our client seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

  • 5 years of experience with 3 years of industry experience in Finance/Insurance
  • Knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, NIST, SANS, etc.)
  • Solid knowledge of IT security (FortiGate Firewalls, Local Traffic Managers, SIEM, SOAR, EDR, XDR)
  • Experience with security compliance frameworks (PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, etc.)
  • Experience drafting and implementing security policies, security procedures, security design and implementation.
  • Extensive knowledge of DevSecOps principles, practices, and tools, including containerization, orchestration, and automation
  • Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and infrastructure-as-code tools (Terraform)
  • Familiarity with operational observability, including monitoring, log aggregation, application performance monitoring, etc

Responsibilities:

  • Application Security – Up to date knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, IST, SANS, etc.)
  • DevSecOps – Improve Automation of Security Controls on Deployments in Azure & On-Premise Environments
  • Knowledge sharing & documentation

Desired Skills:

  • penetration testing
  • Devops
  • .Net
  • Microsoft

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

