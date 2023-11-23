PHP Developer (3 days in office) – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

A Medical Records Hosting concern seeks the coding expertise of a PHP Developer whose core role will be to lead a team of Devs and develop robust software while maintaining a high standard of security and reliability. You will also work and plan Epics with the Head of Technology and Product Owner; compile pre- and post-development documentation related to the features and initiatives that are on the road map while ensuring code and features are properly tested. The successful incumbent must possess a University Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or have equivalent work-relations experience with expert-level proficiency in PHP (Symfony), Linux & MySQL. Your other tech tools should include Programming Patterns (Adapter, Visitor, Strategy, Proxy etc.), JavaScript (React/Sagas/Stimulus/TurboDrive), CSS (SASS), Git/Bitbucket, JIRA, Docker, Bitbucket Pipelines, Webpack/Encore.

DUTIES:

Work and plan Epics with the Head of Technology and Product Owner.

Compile pre- and post-development documentation related to the features and initiatives that are on the road map.

Assist in evaluating the best technology and solutions to solve complex problems in a cost effective and creative way.

Implement rock-solid back-end solutions using SOLID principles.

Write automated tests to support development and maintenance efforts.

Ensure code and features are properly tested from a development point-of-view prior to entering the QA phase.

Adhere to best practices and take initiative to improve developer experience through.

Mentor Junior and Mid Developers where possible.

Perform code reviews on other Developers pull requests.

Assist in maintaining the Azure based infrastructure and be conscious of cost/benefit analysis in all tasks performed.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant University Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems, or equivalent work-related experience.

Technical Proficiency –

Expert Level – PHP (Symfony), Linux, MySQL.

Other: Programming Patterns (Adapter, Visitor, Strategy, Proxy etc.), JavaScript (React/Sagas/Stimulus/TurboDrive), CSS (SASS), Git/Bitbucket, JIRA, Docker, Bitbucket Pipelines, Webpack/Encore.

Advantageous –

Bash/Shell Scripting

Python

Queuing Systems

Azure

PostgreSQL

OWASP

Bootstrap 5

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Cool under pressure.

High-performance individual who is persistent and self-motivated to accomplish tasks.

Detail-orientated.

Problem solver.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Creative, enthusiastic and fun.

Hard working, passionate and dedicated.

COMMENTS:

