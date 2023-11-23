SAP ABAP Developer (1208) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will be part of a feature team responsible for but not limited to the following:

Technical specifications / configuration

Documentation

Understanding & interpreting business requirements

Assure quality of design, test cases

Regular alignment with stakeholders and product owners

Support & maintenance of existing and new applications / systems

Excellent time management skills

Responsible for the entire software lifecycle from design, customising, testing, go live and operations.

Regular travel to meet our counterparts in various markets when applicable.

Flexible and dynamic to meet the various challenges / opportunities to allow the team to meet their targets and deliverables.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP ABAP

System architecture / platform

UI5

SAP S4Hana

Operations management

Ticket handling / SLA

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Project management (agile methodologies / ceremonies)

SAPFI/CO

SAP BW – reporting & analysis.

Roles / authorisations

DEVOPS

ITPM

Data integration

Transaction integration

Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills

Self-motivated and keen attention to detail

Knowledge of confluence / jira suite of products

Agile working methodology

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3-5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

SAP S4 Hana

Operations Management

DevOps

