SAP ABAP Developer (1208) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
You will be part of a feature team responsible for but not limited to the following:
- Technical specifications / configuration
- Documentation
- Understanding & interpreting business requirements
- Assure quality of design, test cases
- Regular alignment with stakeholders and product owners
- Support & maintenance of existing and new applications / systems
- Excellent time management skills
- Responsible for the entire software lifecycle from design, customising, testing, go live and operations.
- Regular travel to meet our counterparts in various markets when applicable.
- Flexible and dynamic to meet the various challenges / opportunities to allow the team to meet their targets and deliverables.
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP
- System architecture / platform
- UI5
- SAP S4Hana
- Operations management
- Ticket handling / SLA
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Project management (agile methodologies / ceremonies)
- SAPFI/CO
- SAP BW – reporting & analysis.
- Roles / authorisations
- DEVOPS
- ITPM
- Data integration
- Transaction integration
- Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills
- Self-motivated and keen attention to detail
- Knowledge of confluence / jira suite of products
- Agile working methodology
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3-5 years of experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP
- SAP S4 Hana
- Operations Management
- DevOps