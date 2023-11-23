SAP ABAP Developer (1208) KG

Nov 23, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will be part of a feature team responsible for but not limited to the following:

  • Technical specifications / configuration

  • Documentation

  • Understanding & interpreting business requirements

  • Assure quality of design, test cases

  • Regular alignment with stakeholders and product owners

  • Support & maintenance of existing and new applications / systems

  • Excellent time management skills

  • Responsible for the entire software lifecycle from design, customising, testing, go live and operations.

  • Regular travel to meet our counterparts in various markets when applicable.

  • Flexible and dynamic to meet the various challenges / opportunities to allow the team to meet their targets and deliverables.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP

  • System architecture / platform

  • UI5

  • SAP S4Hana

  • Operations management

  • Ticket handling / SLA

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Project management (agile methodologies / ceremonies)

  • SAPFI/CO

  • SAP BW – reporting & analysis.

  • Roles / authorisations

  • DEVOPS

  • ITPM

  • Data integration

  • Transaction integration

  • Strong interpersonal, communication & presentation skills

  • Self-motivated and keen attention to detail

  • Knowledge of confluence / jira suite of products

  • Agile working methodology

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3-5 years of experience

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP S4 Hana
  • Operations Management
  • DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position