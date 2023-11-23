Senior Data Analyst / Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

“Join us as a Senior Data Analyst/Specialist and drive strategic insights that shape the future of entertainment.
Elevate your career with Africa’s leading entertainment company – where innovation meets analytics!”
Qualifications/Experience Required:
- Degree in Quantitative field (Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, Computer Science, Engineering, Finance or Similar)
- Post Grad Advantageous (preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Finance or Similar)
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years of relevant experience guiding commercial operations through rigorous data-driven methods
- Analytical, financial, and business strategy skills
- Experience in end-to-end management, forecasting, and financial modelling of CVM commercial activities
- Able to clearly communicate findings, verbally and visually
- Able to work with large datasets in Excel, Python, SQL, etc.
- Experience with continuous measurement and evaluation of all commercial activities with feedback to business strategy.
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- SQL
- Python
- CVM