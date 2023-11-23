Senior Data Analyst / Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

“Join us as a Senior Data Analyst/Specialist and drive strategic insights that shape the future of entertainment.

Elevate your career with Africa’s leading entertainment company – where innovation meets analytics!”

Qualifications/Experience Required:

Degree in Quantitative field (Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, Computer Science, Engineering, Finance or Similar)

Post Grad Advantageous (preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Finance or Similar)

A minimum of 5 – 8 years of relevant experience guiding commercial operations through rigorous data-driven methods

Analytical, financial, and business strategy skills

Experience in end-to-end management, forecasting, and financial modelling of CVM commercial activities

Able to clearly communicate findings, verbally and visually

Able to work with large datasets in Excel, Python, SQL, etc.

Experience with continuous measurement and evaluation of all commercial activities with feedback to business strategy.

Desired Skills:

Excel

SQL

Python

CVM

