Senior Data Analyst / Specialist

Nov 23, 2023

“Join us as a Senior Data Analyst/Specialist and drive strategic insights that shape the future of entertainment.

Elevate your career with Africa’s leading entertainment company – where innovation meets analytics!”

Qualifications/Experience Required:

  • Degree in Quantitative field (Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, Computer Science, Engineering, Finance or Similar)
  • Post Grad Advantageous (preferably in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Finance or Similar)
  • A minimum of 5 – 8 years of relevant experience guiding commercial operations through rigorous data-driven methods
  • Analytical, financial, and business strategy skills
  • Experience in end-to-end management, forecasting, and financial modelling of CVM commercial activities
  • Able to clearly communicate findings, verbally and visually
  • Able to work with large datasets in Excel, Python, SQL, etc.
  • Experience with continuous measurement and evaluation of all commercial activities with feedback to business strategy.

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • SQL
  • Python
  • CVM

