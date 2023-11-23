Senior Software Engineer (Java)

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with a focus on AWS, Java, Spring Boot, and Angular to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Develop, test, and deploy high-quality software solutions in a timely manner.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements, design system architecture, and implement innovative solutions.

Utilize expertise in AWS to design and implement scalable and highly available cloud-based applications.

Apply CBPR+ principles to ensure data privacy and protection throughout the software development lifecycle.

Proficiently code in Java 11 or higher, utilizing Spring Boot framework.

Knowledge of SWIFT standards to enable seamless integration with financial systems.

Experience with Kubernetes for container orchestration and management.

Develop responsive web applications using Angular 13 or higher.

Utilize Docker for containerization of applications and microservices.

Implement CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and automated software delivery processes.

Familiarity with Rancher for container orchestration and management.

Work with Trace Transformer to analyze and optimize system performance and efficiency.

Knowledge of Postgres for database management and development.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

5 years experience with AWS, Java, Spring Boot, and Angular.

Proficiency in Kubernetes, Docker, and CI/CD practices

Proven experience as a Senior Software Engineer with a focus on AWS, Java, Spring Boot, and Angular.

Strong understanding of concepts like high availability and their application in software development.

Familiarity with SWIFT standards and their integration into financial systems.

Experience with Rancher, Trace Transformer, and Postgres will be highly regarded.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

