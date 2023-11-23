SOC Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Demonstrate advanced proficiency in working with cutting-edge technologies, leveraging their capabilities for real-time threat detection and incident response.

Monitor security alerts and events to identify and investigate potential security incidents.

Execute effective incident response procedures, collaborating with cross-functional teams to contain and mitigate security incidents.

Proactively identify and analyse potential security threats, vulnerabilities, and risks.

Contribute to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Security Operations Center (SOC) by actively participating in security initiatives.

Conduct in-depth analysis of security events and incidents to determine root causes and recommend preventive measures.

Generate detailed reports on security incidents, vulnerabilities, and trends for management and other stakeholders.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation related to security incidents, investigations, and remediation efforts.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Industry-recognized certifications such as CompTIA Security+, CISSP, or equivalent.

Proven experience as a SOC Analyst

Experience using Sentinel would be beneficial.

Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and best practices.

Knowledge of threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and incident response.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective communication skills to articulate complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Job ID:

J104406

Desired Skills:

SOC Analyst

Cyber Security

Threat / Risk Analysis

