Software Developer

Nov 23, 2023

  • Logical and analytical thinking- Innovative problem solving- Excellent attention to detail- Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code- Work independently and in a team- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks- Punctual and courteous- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly- Aptitude for learning and self-improvement- Teachable
  • To provide professional services as a developer

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft
  • NET Developer (Backend)
  • NET Core
  • Microservices
  • Software Development
  • Agile
  • SDLC
  • Azure Devops
  • Windows OS
  • WatcomSQL
  • knowledge of HR
  • Object-oriented programming
  • Business logic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.- Guide and mentor team members.- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.- Log all activity on the required platforms.- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests. – Perform required administration tasks timeously.- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.- Lead development team on database aspects of development
– 5 – 8 Development experience

Learn more/Apply for this position