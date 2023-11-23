Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Logical and analytical thinking- Innovative problem solving- Excellent attention to detail- Ability to quickly read, understand and debug code- Work independently and in a team- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks- Punctual and courteous- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly- Aptitude for learning and self-improvement- Teachable
- To provide professional services as a developer
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- NET Developer (Backend)
- NET Core
- Microservices
- Software Development
- Agile
- SDLC
- Azure Devops
- Windows OS
- WatcomSQL
- knowledge of HR
- Object-oriented programming
- Business logic
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.- Guide and mentor team members.- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.- Log all activity on the required platforms.- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests. – Perform required administration tasks timeously.- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.- Lead development team on database aspects of development
– 5 – 8 Development experience