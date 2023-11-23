Software Engineer-SAP Tax – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules.

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.

Carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

4-6 years of experience.

SAP Module Configuration.

Development documentation.

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

Conduct SAP Module process configuration.

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

SAP ITSD.

SAP FI.

SAP CO.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

German speaking (advantageous).

Flexibility to work some weekends or longer hours / different time zones if required.

Familiar with tools such as Xsuite / Jira / Xray / confluence.

Business analysis / understanding templates.

Support go-live preparations.

Assure quality of design.

SAP MM (advantageous).

SAP SD (advantageous).

SAP Hana (advantageous).

Agile methodology (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Learn more/Apply for this position