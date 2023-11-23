Solutions Architect

- Provide solution and technical input to account managers for account planning on assigned accounts;
- Compile detailed technical requirements;
- Translate customer requirement into a technically sound and efficient solution;
- Identify, define and document all product components, internal interfaces between product components and external interfaces in a solution
- Design customer solutions in conjunction with the product team to meet customers’ and / or partners’ business needs;
- Approve technical information and pricing validity in the sales pack on receipt of order, including validity of supplier quotes;
- Present the solution to the customer in both the pre and post-sales phases;
- Present demonstrations of the various solutions to the customer
- Take responsibility for solution design throughout the project implementation phase, including attendance of project close-up meetings;
- Present the technical solution in the Internal and Customer kick-off meetings
- Compile summarised pricing for the solution, taking product and services costs including Service Level Agreement pricing into account, ensuring that the various input sheets are linked to the summary;
- Provide feedback to Product Management on the pricing policy;
- Ensure that the design is optimised in terms of cost;
- Validate solution pricing in proposals and tenders prior to submission.
- Prepare technical documentation for proposals and tenders; including clear and concise technical solution descriptions, design assumptions, dependencies and exclusions, compliance tables and solution diagrams;
- Provide detailed product descriptions for inclusion in the proposal;
- Approve solution description in proposals and tenders prior to submission.
- Build a working relationship with account managers and customers, especially on assigned accounts;
Minimum Requirements:
- NQF Level 7, minimum 360 credits equates to a National First Degree e.g. Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Science: Computer Science / Information Technology, Bachelor of Commerce: Informatics
- Minimum of 3 Product Design Certifications must be maintained.
- 5 years’ experience in a solution sales environment.
- 3 to 5 years product design experience including the principles of solution selling.
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in ICT.
- Solution design in complex IT environments.
- Proficient use of English language.
- Ability to liaise with and build relationships with internal and external customers.
- Excellent communication and written skills.
- Attention to technical detail.
- Excellent communication and customer relationship skills.
- Excellent business acumen.
- Results orientated.
- Customer orientated.
- Excellent presentation and technical writing skills.
- Leadership.
- Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Office tools
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- ITIL
- Product Design