Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 23, 2023

  • Provide solution and technical input to account managers for account planning on assigned accounts;

  • Compile detailed technical requirements;

  • Translate customer requirement into a technically sound and efficient solution;

  • Identify, define and document all product components, internal interfaces between product components and external interfaces in a solution

  • Design customer solutions in conjunction with the product team to meet customers’ and / or partners’ business needs;

  • Approve technical information and pricing validity in the sales pack on receipt of order, including validity of supplier quotes;

  • Present the solution to the customer in both the pre and post-sales phases;

  • Present demonstrations of the various solutions to the customer

  • Take responsibility for solution design throughout the project implementation phase, including attendance of project close-up meetings;

  • Present the technical solution in the Internal and Customer kick-off meetings

  • Compile summarised pricing for the solution, taking product and services costs including Service Level Agreement pricing into account, ensuring that the various input sheets are linked to the summary;

  • Provide feedback to Product Management on the pricing policy;

  • Ensure that the design is optimised in terms of cost;

  • Validate solution pricing in proposals and tenders prior to submission.

  • Prepare technical documentation for proposals and tenders; including clear and concise technical solution descriptions, design assumptions, dependencies and exclusions, compliance tables and solution diagrams;

  • Provide detailed product descriptions for inclusion in the proposal;

  • Approve solution description in proposals and tenders prior to submission.

  • Build a working relationship with account managers and customers, especially on assigned accounts;

Minimum Requirements:

  • NQF Level 7, minimum 360 credits equates to a National First Degree e.g. Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Science: Computer Science / Information Technology, Bachelor of Commerce: Informatics

  • Minimum of 3 Product Design Certifications must be maintained.

  • 5 years’ experience in a solution sales environment.

  • 3 to 5 years product design experience including the principles of solution selling.

  • 3 to 5 years’ experience in ICT.

  • Solution design in complex IT environments.

  • Proficient use of English language.

  • Ability to liaise with and build relationships with internal and external customers.

  • Excellent communication and written skills.

  • Attention to technical detail.

  • Excellent communication and customer relationship skills.

  • Excellent business acumen.

  • Results orientated.

  • Customer orientated.

  • Excellent presentation and technical writing skills.

  • Leadership.

  • Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Office tools

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • ITIL
  • Product Design

Learn more/Apply for this position