System Technician – Mpumalanga Witbank

Maintained, optimized, and supported infrastructure hardware, software, and applications in the IM Department for the client’s Operations. Duties include initial problem definition and clarification through diagnostic testing and/or instructions from senior staff and follow through to resolution
Support, monitor, test, and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
Support and maintain end-user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance, and training.
– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, servers,s, and workstations.
– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes, and perform standard administration functions as needed.
– Resolving cross-functional issues at the technical level
– Carry out industry-standard tests to diagnose and resolve faults
– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
– Gain in-depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
– Stay abreast of advances in technology
– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
– Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients, and vendors.
– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office. Underground
QUALIFICATIONS
– Completed Grade 12Relevant Information Technology Certifications:
– A+ / MCDST
– N+
– MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred
EXPERIENCE4 years of relevant technical experience
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE
– Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.
– System analysis and integration.
– Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards, and activities.
– Information processing principles, methods, and procedures
– Propose workable solutions and improvements.
– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
– Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.
– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
– Communicate effectively orally and in writing
– Strong understanding of TCP/IP, and DNS.
– Experience with operating system imaging technology.
– Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects
– Thorough knowledge of good server and system administration principles
– Working knowledge of Microsoft server and client Architecture
– Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.
Desired Skills:
- IT Infrastucture
- Networking
- Hardware Failure
- Switches installation
- Maintenance
- Operating system installation
- Network Topology
- Troubleshooting
- Disk storage
- Systems Support
- Remote Service
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric