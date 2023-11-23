System Technician – Mpumalanga Witbank

Nov 23, 2023

Maintained, optimized, and supported infrastructure hardware, software, and applications in the IM Department for the client’s Operations. Duties include initial problem definition and clarification through diagnostic testing and/or instructions from senior staff and follow through to resolution

Support, monitor, test, and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
Support and maintain end-user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance, and training.
– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, servers,s, and workstations.
– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes, and perform standard administration functions as needed.
– Resolving cross-functional issues at the technical level
– Carry out industry-standard tests to diagnose and resolve faults
– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
– Gain in-depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
– Stay abreast of advances in technology
– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
– Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients, and vendors.
– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office. Underground
QUALIFICATIONS
– Completed Grade 12Relevant Information Technology Certifications:
– A+ / MCDST
– N+
– MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred

EXPERIENCE4 years of relevant technical experience

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE
– Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.
– System analysis and integration.
– Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards, and activities.
– Information processing principles, methods, and procedures
– Propose workable solutions and improvements.
– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
– Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.
– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
– Communicate effectively orally and in writing
– Strong understanding of TCP/IP, and DNS.
– Experience with operating system imaging technology.
– Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects
– Thorough knowledge of good server and system administration principles
– Working knowledge of Microsoft server and client Architecture
– Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Infrastucture
  • Networking
  • Hardware Failure
  • Switches installation
  • Maintenance
  • Operating system installation
  • Network Topology
  • Troubleshooting
  • Disk storage
  • Systems Support
  • Remote Service

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

