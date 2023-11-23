System Technician

Maintained, optimized, and supported infrastructure hardware, software, and applications in the IM Department for the client’s Operations. Duties include initial problem definition and clarification through diagnostic testing and/or instructions from senior staff and follow through to resolution

Support, monitor, test, and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.

Support and maintain end-user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance, and training.

– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, servers,s, and workstations.

– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes, and perform standard administration functions as needed.

– Resolving cross-functional issues at the technical level

– Carry out industry-standard tests to diagnose and resolve faults

– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

– Gain in-depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area

– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.

– Stay abreast of advances in technology

– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

– Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients, and vendors.

– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office. Underground

– Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.

– Carry out industry-standard tests to diagnose and resolve faults

QUALIFICATIONS

– Completed Grade 12Relevant Information Technology Certifications:

– A+ / MCDST

– N+

– MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred

EXPERIENCE4 years of relevant technical experience

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE

– Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.

– System analysis and integration.

– Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards, and activities.

– Information processing principles, methods, and procedures

– Propose workable solutions and improvements.

– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.

– Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.

– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.

– Communicate effectively orally and in writing

– Strong understanding of TCP/IP, and DNS.

– Experience with operating system imaging technology.

– Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects

– Thorough knowledge of good server and system administration principles

– Working knowledge of Microsoft server and client Architecture

– Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.

Desired Skills:

IT Infrastucture

Networking

Hardware Failure

Switches installation

Maintenance

Operating system installation

Network Topology

Troubleshooting

Disk storage

Systems Support

Remote Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position