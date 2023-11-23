Technical Business Analyst at Digital solutions telco retail sector

A Multinational company based in Modderfontein on the East Rand leaders of Digital solutions Telco retail space are looking for an experienced Business Technical Analyst which will work with the team to deploy enterprise solutions – reporting to the Director of Solutions.

A Business Technical Analyst typically engages with customers, partners, 3rd party vendors, and internal stakeholders to develop functional designs to guide the development of complex integrations.

May play a project cordinator role maintaining effort and project status infromation for the team and keeping the delivery team up to date.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications :

BSc. Computer Science or Engineering, Software Diploma, Technical Diploma, or related professional experience

Requirements:

7+ years of experience in development and/or as a Business Analyst/Technical/Functional Analyst role developing functional designs.

Knowledge of a variety of computer software programs and hardware;

Must be proficient in commonly used business software such as Microsoft Office.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 software specifically Microsoft Word, [URL Removed] Teams, and Excel;

Deep understanding of System and Data architecture

Experience working with REST and SOAP APIs.

Experience working with Linux.

Experience in designing web services

Experience in software delivery (net new and out of box) in medium to large organizations (Global Experience would be an asset);

Knowledge of Azure DevOps or other user story management/software delivery applications (e.g. Jira) would be an asset;

Knowledge of the Business Analysis body of Knowledge (BABOK) would be considered an asset or PMP an asset (Project Mangement professional

Knowledge of collaboration software such as SharePoint;

Attributes: –

Excellent ability to communicate effectively with internal and external clients at all levels;- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines;-

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills,-

Ability to think logically and pay close attention to detail;-

Ability to work independently within a team environment;-

Strong product management skills;-

The ability to cope with complex tasks and understand diverse business workflows;-

Strong organization and time management skills;-

Must be capable of engaging in multiple business initiatives at one time,

ability to lead and assign tasks for analyst team;-

Be self-motivated and have the ability to quickly and-

Effectively grasp new concepts and business workflows.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Interpret and gather business requirements from external and internal stakeholders

Develop and document functional design specification

Develop sample data sets for development and worked examples

Present designs to internal or external stakeholders, manage feedback process

Assist in managing the change request process when new requirements surface

Create Statement of Work documents breaking level of effort and cost based on functional design

Project coordination

Training and demonstations

Interdepartment activities

Presales support

Desired Skills:

technical business analyst

functional design

Systems Analysis

system analyst

gather business requirements

technical analyst

linux

Microsoft Office Suite

jira

system and data architecture

design web services

web applications

BABOK

PMP

Project Management

BSC computer science

software delivery

Software Development

design definitions

testing

analysis

Requirement Gathering

Functional Requirements

Business analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Functional Specifications

Workflow Analysis

As-is process

To-be process

microsoft office 365 software

user story management

Azure devops

Product Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Multinational leaders in digital solutions in the telecommnucations retail sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 85000.00 – R 97000.00 pm CTC negotiable

