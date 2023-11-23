Technical Test Analyst (Migration)

We are seeking a skilled Technical Test Analyst with specialized experience in migration projects to join our team. The successful candidate will be instrumental in ensuring the seamless migration of systems and data through meticulous testing strategies and processes.

Role Purpose:

Ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, meet the requirements, and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

What you’ll do:

This person is responsible for end-to-end manual testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of backlog refinement.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work items and keep the plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and test results.

Execute and maintain the manual regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Pair with other test analysts to share business knowledge and enable accurate system integration and end to end testing.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.

Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained.

Qualifications Required:

Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Minimum of 3 years investment testing experience required.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Must have strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.

Must have SQL knowledge.

Integration testing skills

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

Competencies and skills:

Engage with people at all levels in the organization.

Presenting and Communicating Information.

Applying testing, domain and technical expertise.

Analyzing data, processes and systems.

Planning and Organizing.

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations.

Following Instructions and Procedures.

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks.

Can work in a diverse team.

Able to multi-task.

Ability to work on multiple projects at a time.

Apply out of the box testing thinking patterns.

Skilled with all manual test types.

Knowledge sharing orientation.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position.

Location: Centurion (Hybrid).

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

