Business Analyst IT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you a business analyst with 5+ years’ experience? We have got an exciting opportunity just for you!

We seek an individual with Online Analytical Processing Knowledge and experience in working in the payments domain for at least 2 years

For this position, a Business Analyst will be required to translate the business requirements to functional and non-functional requirements for the development team.

Here is a more detailed outline of the Job Duties:

Develop, Implement and manage analysis methodology (templates, processes, standards) for Payment Systems

Provide leadership and support to other Business Analysts and team members

Participate in Post Implementation Review sessions

Presales Analysis/ Product Support

Business Requirement Analysis

Development

Internal & User Acceptance Testing

Transition to Support

Required Education and Experience

Tertiary Diploma (Commerce)

5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payments domain experience)

Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB)

Does the above spark your interest? Apply for the role at your earliest convenience

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

payments domain

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

