Data Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose

The primary objective of Data Administrator is to perform quality assurance based on the specialized requirements of the role.

Minimum Requirement

Matric certificate with Maths.

FICA awareness training.

At least 2 years employee benefits / retirement fund administration experience specifically in a similiar role processing retirement fund contributions and dealing with employers and external providers.

A solid knowledge of pension fund legislation, (specifically Section 13A), regulations and guidelines.

Everest experience will be advantageous.

Main Duties

Perform individual switches and merges from different departments and attend to switch and merge requests.

To perform member build-ups and investigate fund credits.

To prepare single premium template and upload of single premiums.

Meet production standards in terms of quantity and quality.

Liaise with employers and service providers both written and verbal.

Devote the whole of your time, attention, and abilities during working hours to the discharge of your duties with strict accuracy.

Ensure email communication, whether internal or external is dealt with professionally and within the service level agreement.

Any other duties as determined by the business needs and participate in all organisational events as required.

Record keeping and filing.

Attach all email correspondence to the member’s record.

Record all appropriate member notes on member’s Everest record.

Query resolution.

Attend to all email and telephonic enquiries both internal and external.

Assist Client Services, the Call Centre, Claims team, employers, and external service providers to resolve queries.

Applying the rules, policies, and administration procedures of different funds in accordance with the Co standards service level agreements

Follow through and provide client with on-going feedback until enquiry is resolved.

Support a positive and responsive climate for client enquiry resolution.

Action all escalated enquiries within 24 – 72 hours.

Team support.

Accept accountability and take responsibility for any work done or allocated.

Display a willing and helpful attitude.

Action any other responsibilities allocated by the manager.

Relationship management

Build and maintain relationships at all levels with service providers and internal departments to enhance organisational effectiveness and efficiency.

Use your best endeavours to properly conduct, improve, extend, develop, promote, protect and preserve the business interests, reputation and goodwill of the company

Time management.

Excellent time management.

Must be available to work overtime when the need arises.

Flexible and ability to work under pressure and multitask.

Location

Midrand

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Consent Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Everest

Database administrator

Pension fund legislation

Section 13A

employee benefits

FICA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position