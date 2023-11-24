Desktop Engineer

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!

R20 000 – R25 000

End users to identify and deliver PC service levels

Lease with providers, training an support end-users of computer operations and other issues

Instal configure test and maintain monitor and trouble shoot end user station

Montor and test PC’s

Configure hardware on end user stations

Minimum Requirements:

College degree – IT related

MCSE Certification

Desired Skills:

MCSE

PC service levels

Configure hardware on end user stations

