Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!
R80 000 – R100 000
- Senior Software Developer with a specialized knowledge of NetSuite, HTML, and Java. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of utilizing these platforms to deliver robust, high-quality solutions to complex business problems.
- Develop, test, and deploy customizations, custom scripts, and new functionality based on evolving business needs in NetSuite platform.
- Utilize skills in HTML, Java, SQL, and C# to enhance and optimize current systems and build new ones.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and maintain robust software solutions.
- Provide technical leadership, coaching, and mentoring to junior developers.
Minimum Requirements:
- Extensive knowledge and experience in HTML and Java.
- NetSuite Certifications are a plus.
- Proficient in SQL and C#.
Desired Skills:
