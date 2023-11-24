Developer

Developer

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!

R80 000 – R100 000

Senior Software Developer with a specialized knowledge of NetSuite, HTML, and Java. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of utilizing these platforms to deliver robust, high-quality solutions to complex business problems.

Develop, test, and deploy customizations, custom scripts, and new functionality based on evolving business needs in NetSuite platform.

Utilize skills in HTML, Java, SQL, and C# to enhance and optimize current systems and build new ones.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and maintain robust software solutions.

Provide technical leadership, coaching, and mentoring to junior developers.

Minimum Requirements:



Extensive knowledge and experience in HTML and Java.

NetSuite Certifications are a plus.

Proficient in SQL and C#.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Developer

C#

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position