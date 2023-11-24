DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client has pioneered a groundbreaking artificial intelligence solution, functioning as a virtual agent to intelligently respond to voice-based telephone callers in the contact center industry. They are deeply invested in the application of artificial intelligence across conversational AI, data compression, and human understanding. Currently, they are seeking a DevOps Engineer to take charge of implementing the system infrastructure for both their cloud-based and on-premises solutions. Their technology stack relies on Docker and Kubernetes in AWS, deploying a fully microserviced Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning architecture. This role goes beyond routine infrastructure deployment, requiring an exploration of the cutting edge of what Kubernetes, Docker, and AWS can achieve. With hybrid CPU/GPU deployments, integration of GlusterFS, and a diverse range of services (e.g., RabbitMQ, Postgres, ElasticSearch), you will encounter new, intriguing, and varied challenges daily. As the DevOps Engineer, you will be entrusted with delivering maximum throughput at minimal resource cost, all while ensuring the security and integrity of their cloud. Your role involves advocating for and implementing DevOps best practices, collaborating closely with the engineering team to establish a scalable, performant, and reliable cloud infrastructure. This opportunity offers an environment where you can contribute to pushing the boundaries of technology and overcoming exciting challenges regularly.

DUTIES:

The role requires experience developing large scale software solutions in several languages, for example, JavaScript, Java, .Net and python experience working with MySQL, PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, fastly, Redis and with continuous agile development and integration processes.

The candidate will also have experience working with NoSQL databases, for example, Aerospike, Cassandra, and MongoDB as well as extensive relational database experience, extensive network knowledge on network security.

The candidate will be able to work with tools such as Wireshark, Curl, Dig, and so forth.

The candidate will have had experience working with configuration management tools, for example, Puppet or Chef as well as a vast knowledge in high availability approaches such as failover, load balancing, clustering, and risk-management, and strong knowledge of Terraform/CloudForm, of these technologies.

The candidate will have experience administering and deploying development Continuous Integration/ Continuous Delivery pipelines (CI/CD) tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, Jenkins etc. and experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as bash, PowerShell, or Python. Having Kubeflow or amazon Sagemaker knowledge will be good.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or any other relevant field or equivalent.

5 years’ experience in a DevOps capacity, preferably working support personnel for a DevOps Engineer in a fast-paced and constantly evolving environment.

A proven and successful experience of developing large scale software solutions in more than one language, for example, vast knowledge in high availability approaches such as failover, load balancing, clustering, and risk management.

ATTRIBUTES:

COMMENTS:

