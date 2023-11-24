Junior Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client functions as a development company with branches in Stellenbosch and Johannesburg, specializing in the development of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. They are currently enlarging their team by hiring a full-time Junior Software Developer. The primary goal of this role is to cultivate skilled individuals who can significantly contribute to the progress of agricultural technology and innovation in the supply chain. They are seeking candidates who are pursuing, have pursued, or have completed a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Information Systems, or related fields.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Pursuing pursued or completed a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Information Systems, or related fields.

Alternatively, candidates with relevant industry experience, including those who have gained skills through non-traditional educational paths or self-taught methodologies, are encouraged to apply.

TECHNOLOGIES

Prior experience with the technologies listed below is not required. These are included to give you an idea of the technologies you will likely encounter and learn during your tenure with the company.

Core Technologies:

Angular

Ruby on Rails (API only)

GraphQL

Postgres (Amazon RDS)

Tailwind

Flutter

Various AWS technologies (ECS, SNS, SES, RDS, Textract and more)

Supplementary Technologies:

Python (Flask)

Prometheus & Grafana

Elastic Search

Electron

MongoDB

Domain-Specific Architecture & Processes:

ELT technologies

Web scraper technologies

Agricultural supply chain technologies

Shape Up software development methodology (Basecamp Shape Up)

COMMENTS:

