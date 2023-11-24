Manual Tester

Are you a meticulous problem solver with a passion for quality assurance and a knack for finding bugs in software? My client is currently seeking a Manual Test to join their young vibrant team
Minimum requirement
- Matric
- Qualification or certification in software testing.
- Diploma or Degree in Software Related Area.
- Min of 2 years’ experience.
- Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
- Automated Test Tools and Platforms would be advantageous.
Responsibilities
- Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile-based systems.
- Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
- Using testing methodologies and techniques.
- Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.
- Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology.
- Creating test cases.
- Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
- Common software failures and faults.
- JIRA agile processes.
- Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX.
- Regression testing and completing test cycles.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Test
- Ui
- UX
- JIRA
- Agile