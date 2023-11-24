Manual Tester

Are you a meticulous problem solver with a passion for quality assurance and a knack for finding bugs in software? My client is currently seeking a Manual Test to join their young vibrant team

Minimum requirement

Matric

Qualification or certification in software testing.

Diploma or Degree in Software Related Area.

Min of 2 years’ experience.

Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.

Automated Test Tools and Platforms would be advantageous.

Responsibilities

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile-based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology.

Creating test cases.

Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).

Common software failures and faults.

JIRA agile processes.

Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX.

Regression testing and completing test cycles.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Test

Ui

UX

JIRA

Agile

