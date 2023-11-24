Manual Tester – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 24, 2023

Are you a meticulous problem solver with a passion for quality assurance and a knack for finding bugs in software? My client is currently seeking a Manual Test to join their young vibrant team
Minimum requirement

  • Matric
  • Qualification or certification in software testing.
  • Diploma or Degree in Software Related Area.
  • Min of 2 years’ experience.
  • Zephyr, Browserstack, and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
  • Automated Test Tools and Platforms would be advantageous.

Responsibilities

  • Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile-based systems.
  • Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
  • Using testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Inspecting application logs and reporting errors to the development team.
  • Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology.
  • Creating test cases.
  • Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
  • Common software failures and faults.
  • JIRA agile processes.
  • Ensuring conformity of web UI and UX.
  • Regression testing and completing test cycles.

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Test
  • Ui
  • UX
  • JIRA
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position