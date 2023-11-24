Project Manager (12 month contract)

An exciting opportunity has become available at our client based in Parow Industria and is seeking a Project Manager who will be accountable for ensuring the successful completion of various medium size projects.
Key responsibilities:
- Accountable for successful project planning, tracking and implementation
- Manage multiple national projects
- Coordination of control sheets
- Ensure projects are executed safely and in compliance with all policies and procedures
- Set goals and objectives, identify priorities and risks
- Resolution management with any risks or project adaptations
- Clearly communicate project plans to all stakeholders
- Coordination of cross-functional teams and third party resources
- Cost Management – Proactively measure projects budgets
- Chairing project committee
- Manage and motivate project team to meet deliverables
Requirements:
- Accredited Project Management qualification
- Degree/Diploma in Retail/Warehouse/Business Management
- Minimum 5 years project management experience within retail/manufacturing/distribution environment
- Experience working with senior management
- Knowledge of OHASA
- Ability to work with different stakeholders of different levels
- Able to travel across South Africa
- Strong organisational skills, ability to juggle various tasks and prioritise
- Ability to build relationships across various businesses
- Strong administrative skills
- Excellent communication in both English and Afrikaans
- Computer literacy: G-Suite/MS Office Advanced level
- Competencies required: Leadership, coaching, problem assessment, stress tolerance, planning, organising and control, detail orientation and business acumen
The client strives for equal opportunity in terms of its Employment Equity guidelines.
Suitable candidates to submit CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Should you receive no response from us within 4 weeks of the closing date, please regard your application as unsuccessful.
