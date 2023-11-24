Project Manager (12 month contract)

An exciting opportunity has become available at our client based in Parow Industria and is seeking a Project Manager who will be accountable for ensuring the successful completion of various medium size projects.

Key responsibilities:

Accountable for successful project planning, tracking and implementation

Manage multiple national projects

Coordination of control sheets

Ensure projects are executed safely and in compliance with all policies and procedures

Set goals and objectives, identify priorities and risks

Resolution management with any risks or project adaptations

Clearly communicate project plans to all stakeholders

Coordination of cross-functional teams and third party resources

Cost Management – Proactively measure projects budgets

Chairing project committee

Manage and motivate project team to meet deliverables

Requirements:

Accredited Project Management qualification

Degree/Diploma in Retail/Warehouse/Business Management

Minimum 5 years project management experience within retail/manufacturing/distribution environment

Experience working with senior management

Knowledge of OHASA

Ability to work with different stakeholders of different levels

Able to travel across South Africa

Strong organisational skills, ability to juggle various tasks and prioritise

Ability to build relationships across various businesses

Strong administrative skills

Excellent communication in both English and Afrikaans

Computer literacy: G-Suite/MS Office Advanced level

Competencies required: Leadership, coaching, problem assessment, stress tolerance, planning, organising and control, detail orientation and business acumen

The client strives for equal opportunity in terms of its Employment Equity guidelines.

Suitable candidates to submit CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Should you receive no response from us within 4 weeks of the closing date, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

