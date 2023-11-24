Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Embark on a career journey where every project is a canvas, and you are the master orchestrator. We are on the lookout for a dynamic and strategic Project Manager ready to lead, innovate, and drive success. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, excel at turning visions into reality, and are fueled by the pulse of project progress, then this opportunity is your gateway to shaping the future.

Minimum Requirement

Relevant formal certification in Project Management.

Min of 5 years experience in Project Manager and Internal and External Stakeholder Management.

Skills and knowledge. SaaS projects. Process Management. Project Initiation and Planning. Project Control. Risk Management. Research and Presentation skills. Salesforce.



Responsibilities

Project Management

Develop strategies (“way-of-work”) for the implementation of projects within the company, including tool identification, and documentation requirements, and considering all aspects including commercialisation, legal and operational.

Follow best practice project management methodologies in sustaining high-quality, clean, auditable, and manageable projects.

Define draft project scope, objectives, milestones, and timelines.

Conduct market research relating to the project needs and requirements, facilitate workshops to refine the scope, and ensure translation of requirements into a detailed project plan, to be signed off by the line manager.

Identify, track, and ensure sufficient mitigation for risks to project implementation and on-time delivery.

Manage project budgets, tracking against actuals and reporting on such to management.

Drive change management between stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery.

Track and report on project progress on agreed-upon cadence.

Ensure on-time and in-full delivery of project milestones and outcomes in accordance with defined deadlines.

Stakeholder Management and Communication

Identify stakeholders and ensure buy-in and alignment.

Coordinate and conduct feedback meetings with stakeholders, keeping meeting notes and communicating next steps and deliverables to all stakeholders.

Define communication platforms and cadences and ensure adherence by the larger project team (i.e., Creating relevant slack channels and project meetings).

Keep all stakeholders up to date within the above-defined cadence and plan.

Proactive course correction, communication, and stakeholder management in terms of any delays in deliverables, project risks, or critical path alterations.

Ensure appropriate handover to relevant stakeholders after the successful completion of the project.

Manage the expectations from stakeholders in line with business requirements and required timelines, preventing scope creep where necessary and ensuring that project purpose remains clear and achievable.

Record- Keeping

Compile relevant documentation before, during, and after the project completion, and ensure handover to relevant stakeholders.

