Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Embark on a career journey where every project is a canvas, and you are the master orchestrator. We are on the lookout for a dynamic and strategic Project Manager ready to lead, innovate, and drive success. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, excel at turning visions into reality, and are fueled by the pulse of project progress, then this opportunity is your gateway to shaping the future.
Minimum Requirement
- Relevant formal certification in Project Management.
- Min of 5 years experience in Project Manager and Internal and External Stakeholder Management.
- Skills and knowledge.
- SaaS projects.
- Process Management.
- Project Initiation and Planning.
- Project Control.
- Risk Management.
- Research and Presentation skills.
- Salesforce.
Responsibilities
Project Management
- Develop strategies (“way-of-work”) for the implementation of projects within the company, including tool identification, and documentation requirements, and considering all aspects including commercialisation, legal and operational.
- Follow best practice project management methodologies in sustaining high-quality, clean, auditable, and manageable projects.
- Define draft project scope, objectives, milestones, and timelines.
- Conduct market research relating to the project needs and requirements, facilitate workshops to refine the scope, and ensure translation of requirements into a detailed project plan, to be signed off by the line manager.
- Identify, track, and ensure sufficient mitigation for risks to project implementation and on-time delivery.
- Manage project budgets, tracking against actuals and reporting on such to management.
- Drive change management between stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery.
- Track and report on project progress on agreed-upon cadence.
- Ensure on-time and in-full delivery of project milestones and outcomes in accordance with defined deadlines.
Stakeholder Management and Communication
- Identify stakeholders and ensure buy-in and alignment.
- Coordinate and conduct feedback meetings with stakeholders, keeping meeting notes and communicating next steps and deliverables to all stakeholders.
- Define communication platforms and cadences and ensure adherence by the larger project team (i.e., Creating relevant slack channels and project meetings).
- Keep all stakeholders up to date within the above-defined cadence and plan.
- Proactive course correction, communication, and stakeholder management in terms of any delays in deliverables, project risks, or critical path alterations.
- Ensure appropriate handover to relevant stakeholders after the successful completion of the project.
- Manage the expectations from stakeholders in line with business requirements and required timelines, preventing scope creep where necessary and ensuring that project purpose remains clear and achievable.
Record- Keeping
- Compile relevant documentation before, during, and after the project completion, and ensure handover to relevant stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- project control
- risk management
- salesforce