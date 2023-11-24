Project Manager IT

Project Planning and Management – Define project scope and schedule while focusing on regular and timely delivery of value; organize and lead project status and working meetings; prepare and distribute progress reports; manage risks and issues; correct deviations from plans; and perform delivery planning for assigned projects;

Team Management – Assist in team development while holding teams accountable for their commitments, removing stumbling blocks to their work; leveraging organizational resources to improve capacity for project work; and mentoring and developing team members;

Product Owner Support – Support the Product Owner in managing customer expectations for project deliverables, managing stakeholder communications, and helping to implement an effective system of project governance;

Process Management and Improvement – Define and manage a well- defined project management process and champion ongoing process improvement initiatives to implement best practices for Agile Project Management;

Team building – promote empowerment of the team, ensure that each team member is fully engaged in the project and making a meaningful contribution, and encourage a sustainable pace with high-levels of quality for the team.

DELIVERABLES

Desired Skills:

3.2 Project Governance

Control Framework

Project Planning

Project Governance

3.8 Project Administration

About The Employer:

– Experience in managing large scale and complex projects running concurrently. These should be of IT and organizational wide change type of

– The main Project Manager/ Programme Manager must have proven experience and expertise in managing large scale ICT projects. He/ she must also have the knowledge and experience of AGILE Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Methodology. The CV and the proof of past projects managed must include usage of AGILE SDLC methodology.

Learn more/Apply for this position