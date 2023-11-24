Senior Developer

Exciting Opportunity: Senior Developer. Join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in the capacity augmentation of the Integration Development Team, supporting both BAU deliverables and the cutting-edge EIESB Technology Refresh Project.

As a Developer, you will lead the charge in designing and developing innovative integration solutions. Your responsibilities extend to overseeing the design, establishment, and maintenance of Application Integration platforms. Leveraging your expertise in toolsets such as Weblogic Integration, TIBCO Business Events, TIBCO Mashery, and TIBCO BusinessWorks , you will contribute to the organization’s technological evolution.

Your role includes managing, maintaining, and providing crucial technical input across all integration platforms. A rich understanding and hands-on experience in Linux/Unix environments, SQL, and database concepts (Stored Procedures, triggers, indexes, DDL, etc.) are essential. Additionally, your proficiency in SOAP Web services, RESTful services, and API management technologies will be key to your success.

With a robust background in integration development on platforms like Weblogic Integration and Tibco integration tools, your expertise in the JAVA programming language is a significant asset. Your experience in integrating systems exposing EJBs showcases your versatility.

You bring a wealth of knowledge in quality assurance methodologies for changes and solutions, using automation/CICD tools like Maven and Jenkins. Your skills extend to setting up source code in repositories (CVS, SVN, and GIT) and applying code versioning and branching strategies.

Your understanding of application/service security standards and familiarity with HA concepts, including Load Balancing and redundancy, demonstrates your holistic approach. As a forward-thinker, you actively contribute to continuous process improvement and automation initiatives.

Collaboration is key as you liaise with analysts, project managers, and other stakeholders to address Integration Change Requests. Your proficiency in JSON and XML data formats enhances your ability to engage with business stakeholders, defining integration requirements for relevant business solutions.

This is an exciting opportunity for a professional to deliver integration solutions adhering to the highest standards of integration best practices.

If you’re ready to make a significant impact, join us on this thrilling journey of technological advancement!

Desired Skills:

TIBCO

developer

Weblogic

JAVA

XML

SQL

RESTFul

Learn more/Apply for this position