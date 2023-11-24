Software Developer/Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 24, 2023

On the hunt for a seasoned Technical Lead extraordinaire, armed with expertise in the exhilarating realms of C#, SQL, and the cutting-edge .NET Core!
Key Requirements

  • 7+ years’ experience overall.
  • BSc/ BTech/ N. Dip
  • C#
  • SQL
  • .NET Core
  • Restful API
  • Technical Leadership

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • .Net
  • Restful Api

Learn more/Apply for this position