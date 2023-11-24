Software Developer/Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

On the hunt for a seasoned Technical Lead extraordinaire, armed with expertise in the exhilarating realms of C#, SQL, and the cutting-edge .NET Core!

Key Requirements

7+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ N. Dip

C#

SQL

.NET Core

Restful API

Technical Leadership

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

