Software Engineer (C# or Python)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR passion for engaging with people and making their jobs easier through Tech is sought to fill the role of a Software Engineer wanted by an Independent Asset Management Firm. The position will be embedded in a multi-disciplinary and self-organising Agile team, delivering product enhancements directly to the Product Owner and end-users. You will also be involved in technical decisions, following DevOps Engineering best practices as well as focusing on hands-on development activities. Applicants must possess a suitable BSc. or similar Degree, have at least 2 years work experience with at least 1 year having worked with Object Orientated Programming languages such as C# or Python. You will also require a keen interest in financial and other data – how its fetched, stored, delivered, and displayed.

DUTIES:

Write code and tests.

Design system architecture.

Gather requirements by spending time with stakeholders across the business.

Refine and improve the DevOps processes.

Participate in the Scrum ceremonies – size tickets, run planning and retrospectives.

Review code from other developers.

Test systems and run testing in larger groups.

Support current services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A BSc or other relevant Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 2 years work experience with at least 1 year working with Object Orientated Programming languages such as C# or Python.

An interest in financial and other data – how we fetch it, store it, deliver it, and display it.

Advantageous –

Experience in Financial Services/Asset Management, Azure technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

A desire to be seen and treated as an individual, rather than a job description.

A passion for building relationships with people, understanding their needs and addressing them.

The ability to ‘approach and own’ and always looking for opportunities to develop.

A strong belief in doing the right thing.

A client focused and collaborative approach.

Intellectual curiosity.

COMMENTS:

