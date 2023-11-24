System Support and Implementation Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose

The primary objective of System Support and Implementation Specialist is to investigate and apply expertise to data with an intended objective to deliver on the specific area of expertise. The ability to Analyze data and extract trends to ensure improvement of processes and or customer satisfaction. Perform quality assurance based on the specialized requirements of the role.

Minimum requirements

Relevant qualification.

Database administration (MCSA Certificate)/ My SQL.

Knowledge of structured query language (SQL) .

2 to 4 years experience in a similar position (non-negotiable).

Retirement Fund Administration experience (Preferable EbSphere – Everest)

Financial Acumen.

Main duties

Analyses fund rules, policies and mandates and summarize in a fund setup document.

Perform set up for new business Perform data analysis, uploads and reconciliation

Independently attend meetings with Trustees, previous administrators and employers

Perform administration process training to new clients.

Perform system testing on new functionality Write test cases for new functionality.

Write business specification for system enhancement and developments.

Resolve first tier system related tickets logged by the business within business standards.

Escalate and manage second and third tier system related tickets to applicable vendors Internal system training.

Maintain application logical access control as defined by business policy.

Perform logical access control audits at a frequency defined by business policy.

Monitoring database performance.

Deploying system developments into production.

Work closely with developers users external vendors on system projects or system related errors.

Generate reports extracts from SQL.

EBSHPERE Everest or other relevant fund administration tool knowledge.

System support manage and coordinate system Issue/bug logs.

Investigate and resolve.

Investigate and escalate.

Identify recurring issues and address cause.

Manage and coordinate developments.

Co-ordinate and provide input in business specifications for prioritized development logs

QA completed development logs.

Co-ordinate QA failures with SP.

Create test cases.

Distribute release notes to users.

Perform training on highest volume user errors.

Manage project development lifecycle.

Provide technical support to the team.

New business implementation.

Prepare fund analysis document.

System setup.

Data analysis.

Data upload.

Prepare data reconciliation file.

Prepare handover document.

Handover fund to departments.

System and business application maintenance.

Maintain user access on all systems.

Fund maintenance.

Location

Midrand

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Consent Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Everest

MCSA

System Support and Implementation Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

