User Experience Designer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Location: Johannesburg/ Cape town, South Africa

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

Combining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Purpose:

Design compelling user interfaces in alignment with the business strategic objectives

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.

Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.

Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.

Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.

Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Desired Skills:

Axure

UX Design

Zeplin

Sketchup

Figma

Javascript

User testing and research

The role location is Cape Town / Johannesburg, South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Why join us?

• We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

• We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

• You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

• Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

• You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

• You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

Qualifications

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric is essential

Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following

3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines : Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required. Master’s in psychology, Social Sciences advantageous



