Drupal CMS Back End Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Job description

Accenture Interactive is one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Interactive truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with deep technical expertise and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Accenture Interactive is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

Job Summary

We are looking for exceptional PHP & Drupal CMS Developers to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Job Requirement

Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

Work with Creative team during planning, discovery and production phase.

Work with backend development team to create and optimize solution.

Optimizing code for performance.

Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.

Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, REST, OpenAPI v3)

Ideally you will have

At least 6+ years of experience in building PHP Applications

At least 4+ years working in Drupal CMS

Working experience in developing REST APIs in Drupal.

Experience with Test Driven Development, PHPUnit & Behat.

Working knowledge of configuring Drupal to be “headless” or API first system.

Experience in integrating Content Types + REST API + Search API

Knowledge of version control system (GIT) as well as SQL, REST web services and Linux

Bridge the gap between graphic design, content creators and CMS technical implementation

Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket

Good verbal and written communication in English

Qualifications

Acquia Certified Back End Developer

Automated testing with Behat

Working knowledge of Docker and Docker swarm

