Mid Software Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Mid Software Developer

Location: Johannesburg/ Cape Town, Country

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

Combining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Mid Developer

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary

The Mid Developer will work closely with the Senior Developer to manage both front-end and back-end development processes, implementing solutions from conception to final product according to business needs. The mid developer is required to implement and oversee the design, develop and maintenance of fully-fledged and functioning platforms

Key Responsibilities

Work within a Software Development team, following Agile development methodologies.

Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

Work with Creative team during planning, discovery, and production phase.

Work with both front-end and back-end development teams to create and optimize solutions.

Optimizing code for performance.

Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.

Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)

Defining and developing API’s.

Contribute to the analysis and design of software products and tools.

Evaluate and advise on the technical feasibility.

Create quality prototypes for a clearer understanding of UI designs.

Test and confirm software is fit for purpose with intended audiences.

Recommend and implement refinements and improvements.

Follow formal Software Engineering best-practices.

Mentoring and guiding team members

Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs

Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer

Experience

At least 5 years of experience in building Applications

At least 4 years of experience with React and/or Angular

Good understanding of OOPs concepts.

Strong hands-on knowledge on HTML5, CSS3, ES6

Strong understanding of the React Virtual DOM, JSX and API

Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket

Experience with a State-management framework like Redux (with middleware) or MobX

Understanding of cloud-based technologies, Azure, SQL and relational databases, SOAP and REST Web-Services, JSON, XML, MSAL.

Comfortable with concepts like Container/Presentation components, Higher Order Components

Worked with UI libraries like Material-UI, Semantic UI, Bootstrap or similar

Good understanding of CSS in JS, aka scoped-css or Styled Components

Unit testing with Karma Mocha or Jest

Experience on working with frontend build systems and automating the same using Grunt / Gulp

Experience on MVC frameworks (Backbone.js, or similar) and knowledge of common JavaScript design patterns will be good to have

Experience of working with server-side JavaScript frameworks based on Node.js

Exposure to Style Guides, Atomic Design

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies.

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

Next Steps

Qualifications

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience

